News Alert: Mumbai: Truck tilts between Byculla- Parel, bridge closed due to traffic
12:57 pm: Truck carrying bislery water bottles tilt at Dr B A road, Byculla towards Parel. Updates recd frm Shri Koli, Traffic Control at 1033 hrs the said bridge was closed for traffic.
12:27 pm: Uttar Pradesh government has issued an order to ban use of plastic in the state from 15th July
11:55 am: Meerut: Driver of Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Ravinder Naagar, who allegedly shot at a doctor of Hastinapur Government Hospital yesterday, arrested by police late last night. 32 bore pistol recovered from him. Further investigation underway
11:50 am: Ganderbal: Two pilgrims injured after the bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims from Baltal base camp to Srinagar skidded off the road near Kangan’s Ganiwan on Srinagar-Leh highway, shifted to nearest hospital.
10:26 am: Delhi: Patiala House Court has fixed 31st July as the date on when it will decide whether it will take cognizance of Aircel Maxis Case ED chargesheet or not.
9:53 am: Mumbai: Search operation underway for three boys who went missing in sea near Juhu Chowpatti yesterday evening. Five boys had gone in the waters, one was rescued by lifeguards after the incident while body of one boy was recovered last night
9:47 am: Seating cum Luggage Rake (SLR) coach of Madurai express derailed in Maharashtra’s Khandala at around 3:30 am. The affected coach was detached from the train & services were resumed within an hour. Traffic on other routes wasn’t affected. No injuries reported.
9:10 am: Kerala: Kannur: 11 CPM workers awarded life imprisonment by Thalassery additional district sessions court yesterday in connection with murder of a BJP worker A Mahesh in 2008.
8:25 am: An employee at a petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad being thrashed with whip for not coming to work. Both accused arrested. Victim says, ‘I met with an accident so didn’t go to work for 5-6 days. Owner&his friend called me at pump&beat me’.(NOTE: Strong Language)
