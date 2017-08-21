New High! Private jets to have dedicated terminals at Delhi airport

Mumbai: By next year, you will be able to book a private jet and travel. A dedicated terminal is being built and Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) only for private jets. This is for the first time that something like this is happening in the country.

As per a reports in DNA, fliers will be able to book a six-seater private jet at a cost of little over Rs 50,000 per head for a Delhi to Mumbai round trip. Charges will, however, be on per-hour basis, and will vary with the kind of aircraft one opts for and on other factors.

The terminal is being built by the Bird ExecuJet Airport Services Private Limited, a joint venture between Bird Group and ExecuJet Aviation Group. “The terminal is expected to be ready by August 2018. This will revolutionise the concept of flying. Fliers can book an entire aircraft and travel to any location,” said a Bird ExecuJet Airport Services spokesperson to DNA.

He added, “The chargers of business jets will be on an hourly basis starting Rs 60,000 plus taxes per hour. This will cost a flier about Rs 55,000 plus taxes for a six-seater aircraft for a Delhi-Mumbai-Delhi round trip. There are various aircraft types in the market, and based on client requirements, seating, waiting chargers, choice of aircraft, availability, markets rate (per hour), airport charges, and other factors, the rates of these business jets will vary.”

The company also mentioned that the recently announced initiatives such as the UDAAN scheme (Regional connectivity), ‘Make in India’ as well as ‘Invest India’ have augmented growth potential for aviation, especially MRO and FBO in India, which is expected to reach $5.2 billion by 2026. “With this projection, Bird ExecuJet Airport Services Private Limited aims to tap on this growth by expanding to servicing over 1,700 private aircraft in the coming years,” the spokesperson said.

The UDAAN scheme has failed and this makes the company accept that encouraging chartered flight is not going to be easy. The company admits for chartered flight to be a hit, they will have to change the mindset of the people and that will make people enjoy the facility.