New Delhi: Max Hospital resumes operation after stay on license cancellation

— By IANS | Dec 20, 2017 12:36 pm
PTI Photo

New Delhi, Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh resumed its operations on Wednesday, days after its licence was cancelled by the city government for declaring a live newborn baby dead. The hospital said the operation was resumed after the Court of Finance Commissioner on Tuesday put on hold the government’s December 8 order.

“We are fully focussed on providing quality care to all our patients and honouring our commitment of ensuring free treatment to the economically weaker sections of the society,” a hospital statement said.

Also Read: Newborn twin wrongly declared dead: Max Hospital’s licence cancelled

The hospital had appealed to the appellate authority to revoke the cancellation of the licence. The Delhi government on December 8 cancelled the 250-bedded hospital’s licence after its doctors on November 30 declared a premature newborn baby dead. He was found alive when his parents took his body for final rites.


The baby died a week later due to “infection and other medical problems”.

