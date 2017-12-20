New Delhi: Max Hospital resumes operation after stay on license cancellation

New Delhi, Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh resumed its operations on Wednesday, days after its licence was cancelled by the city government for declaring a live newborn baby dead. The hospital said the operation was resumed after the Court of Finance Commissioner on Tuesday put on hold the government’s December 8 order.

“We are fully focussed on providing quality care to all our patients and honouring our commitment of ensuring free treatment to the economically weaker sections of the society,” a hospital statement said.

The hospital had appealed to the appellate authority to revoke the cancellation of the licence. The Delhi government on December 8 cancelled the 250-bedded hospital’s licence after its doctors on November 30 declared a premature newborn baby dead. He was found alive when his parents took his body for final rites.

The baby died a week later due to “infection and other medical problems”.