Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli meets President Ram Nath Kovind, will discuss India-Nepal issues

New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is on a three-day visit to India, met President Ram Nath Kovind here on Saturday. President Ram Nath Kovind will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Oli to discuss a range of bilateral issues of India-Nepal.

The visiting dignitary was given a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Nepalese Prime Minister underscored the significance of friendship at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, saying, “Friendship is most important and there is no comparison with friendship. Any treaty any agreement, everything starts with friendship. With our neighbours, particularly with India, we first expect friendship.” Further, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj will have a detailed discussion with Prime Minister Oli at Rashtrapati Bhawan regarding the foreign policy and related issues.

Later, Prime Minister Oli will lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi’s samadhi Raj Ghat. He is also scheduled to hold discussions with the delegation-level officers of India at the Hyderabad House. Some of the important development projects will be inaugurated at the House followed by an interaction with the press. Later in the day, Prime Minister Oli will meet Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu at his house at 6, Maulana Azad Road.

Finally, in the evening, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a talk with Nepal’s Prime Minister at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Prime Minister Oli is accompanied by his wife Radhika Shakya and an entourage of ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), secretaries and other high-ranking officials of the Nepal Government on his maiden visit to India.