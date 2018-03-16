NDA did injustice to Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh CMO

Amaravati: The injustice meted out to the state of Andhra Pradesh by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), prompted the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to pull out of the alliance, the Chief Minister’s Office stated on Friday.

“Telugu Desam Party (TDP) withdrew its support from NDA which did injustice to AP. TDP President and Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri Nara Chandrababu Naidu took this decision in an emergency teleconference with party politburo members and MPs,” the statement from the AP CMO said.

TDP politburo unanimously decided to withdraw support from NDA, it further stated. The TDP will also be moving a no-confidence motion against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- led Central Government, in the Lok Sabha later in the day.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Minister KS Jawahar also accused the BJP of cheating the Telugu people. “BJP has cheated Telugu people, and this time also they have succeeded in doing so, we will be moving a no-confidence motion,” Jawahar told ANI. (ANI)