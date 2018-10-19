ND Tiwari was a great administrator: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the residence of former Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand chief minister ND Tiwari, who passed away on Thursday, and offered his last respects.

Calling Tiwari a “great administrator”, Singh recalled how he once blessed and appreciated him over his maiden speech in 1977.

“Apart from being a great administrator, ND Tiwari was a popular and wise leader. People used to feel delighted (anand) while talking to him. When I was chosen for the first time for the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha (assembly) in 1977, at the age of 26, he was the leader of the opposition at that time. I still remember how he blessed and appreciated me on my maiden speech at that time. I cannot forget that moment. His demise is a big loss for all of us,” Singh told the media.

Besides him, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel also paid their last respects to the veteran Congress leader.

Tiwari, who was the only politician to have served as the chief minister of two states, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, passed away at Delhi’s Max Hospital. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital in July following kidney infection and multiple organ failure.