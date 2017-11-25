National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority issues notice to Fortis
New Delhi: The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has send notice to Gurugram’s Fortis Hospital over alleged charging of exorbitant bill by it in a recent death case of a seven-year-old dengue patient.
The NPPA further asked the authority to provide copies of the invoices, names of the medicines and other details by December 8. This came after Fortis Memorial Research Institute (Gurgaon), reportedly, charged the family of a seven-year-old dengue patient almost Rs 16 lakh for 15 days in the ICU. The girl, however, died while being shifted from Fortis to the Rockland Hospital.
Also Read: Fortis hospital in Gurgaon allegedly charged Rs 18 lakh for 15 days, to treat 7-year-old who died of dengue
The family of the deceased, Adya Singh, alleged that the doctors continued her treatment in the ICU in full knowledge that her condition had deteriorated beyond cure.
However, the hospital authority clarified that the patient was admitted in the hospital in a serious and deteriorating condition. Earlier on November 21, the Union Health Ministry ordered an inquiry into the case and sought a report in this connection.
Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda asked the Health Secretary to probe into the matter and said an action would be taken against those found guilty.
