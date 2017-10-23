Narendra Patel bribery row: Gujarat is priceless and can never be bought, tweets Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Gujarat is priceless and can never be bought, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said today, a day after Patidar leader Narendra Patel claimed in Ahmedabad that he was offered Rs 1 crore to join the BJP.

The activist of the Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) made his claim at a press conference last evening, hours after he announced that he was joining the BJP.

“Gujarat is priceless. It has never been been bought. It can never be bought. It will never be bought,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

The BJP has rubbished Narendra Patel’s charges and said it was a “drama” staged at the behest of the Congress.

“All these allegations are false. It was a drama (enacted) by Narendra Patel at the behest of Congress,” Gujarat BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said.