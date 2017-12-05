Narendra Modi remains most followed Indian on Twitter in 2017, Big B second

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with 37.5 million followers, has retained the number 1 spot on the Most Followed Indians on Twitter 2017 list. According to leading daily report, there has been a leap of 51% in the followers. Meanwhile, in 2016, PM Modi pipped Megastar Amitabh Bachchan to become the most followed Indian on Twitter in 2016.

According to Twitter. Modi has used Twitter for campaigns like #MakeInIndia, #SwachBharat, #MannKiBaat and #SelfieWithDaughter to reach and connect with citizens. Government is encouraging people and officials to use Twitter to communicate with each other. The top topics and hashtags that got India talking were GST implementation, Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’, the presidential elections and the first anniversary of demonetisation. However, PM Narendra Modi is the only politician in the Top 10 Most Followed Indian on Twitter list. The list also includes, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone(only woman in the list), Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Virat Kohli.

Congrats to @narendramodi who tops the most followed list on Twitter in India with 37.5 million followers. Here’s the ten most followed Indians on Twitter this year #ThisHappened pic.twitter.com/onP2uWxEvg

— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 5, 2017

Today, we’re taking a lookback at the hashtags, people and moments that got #India talking on Twitter in 2017 Here’s the most Tweeted about hashtags in India this year #ThisHappened pic.twitter.com/XCYsyZhjwd — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 5, 2017

Narendra Modi topped with 37.5 million followers, the next in line is Amitabh Bachchan with 31.5 million followers. Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan is third in the list with 30.9 million followers. Next, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan appear on the list with 28.5 million, 22.8 million and 22.4 million followers respectively. Interestingly, actor Deepika Padukone, who occupies the seventh spot with 22.1 million followers, is the only woman on the list.

Interestingly, besides Twitter, PM Modi was named the most followed leader on Instagram in 2017, by Twiplomacy, an organisation that looks into the social media usage of governments and international organisations. US Prez Donald Trump was the second most followed world leader with 7.8 million followers and Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, third with 4.9 million followers.