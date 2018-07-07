Narendra Modi in Jaipur: PM calls Congress ‘bail gaadi’, says party leaders out on bail

Jaipur: Launching a scathing attack at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that people have nowadays started calling the party as ‘Bail Gaadi’ as some of their prominent leaders are out on bail.

Addressing the public gathering here, the Prime Minister said, “Congress ko aaj kal kuch log ‘bail-gaadi’ bolne lage hain. Congress ke kai diggaj neta aur mantri aajkal bail par hain (These days the Congress party is being called as ‘Bail gaadi’, as some of their prominent leaders are out on bail these days).”

Continuing his tirade against the Opposition in the state, Prime Minister Modi said, “There are some people who will never appreciate good work done, be it the Centre or Rajasthan Chief Minister Raje Ji. Everyone must see the happiness of the beneficiaries’ here. There is a class that gets irritated with Prime Minister Modi’s name and his work.” He told the gathering, “Never forget what the previous government left in Rajasthan.”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister blew the development trumpet in the poll-bound Rajasthan.

He said, “We have only one agenda and that is Vikas (development). The way the programme in Jaipur has been organised is commendable. Hearing beneficiaries are wonderful. Our aim is inclusive and all-round development.” Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also appreciated Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and said that she has changed the work culture in the state.

The Prime Minister said, “Never forget the tough circumstances in which Vasundhara Raje took oath in 2013. When she took the oath, systems were not working properly. She has changed the work culture in the state.

Reflecting on the work undertaken by the Central government, Prime Minister Modi said, “The Central Government and the State Government are working together for the progress of Rajasthan. Humare kaamkaaj ke tarike mein cheezen na atakti hain, na latakti hain aur na hi bhatakti hai (In our way of working neither the work gets delayed, nor pending, neither they get diverted).”

He reiterated that Dalits, farmers, women, backwards castes are at the centre of our schemes. Prime Minister Modi further pointed out the rich history of Rajasthan and said that there is something special about it.

The Prime Minister’s comments comes after he laid the foundation stone for thirteen urban infrastructure projects worth over 21 hundred crore rupees. Around 2.5 lakh beneficiaries gathered in Jaipur to take part in the programme.

Various preparations were done to ensure the smooth arrival of Prime Minister Modi. Elaborate security arrangements were made while two helipads were constructed at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur to facilitate the landing of the Prime Minister.