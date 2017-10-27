Myanmar Consul General Pyi Soe dies in Jharkhand road mishap

Giridh (Jharkhand): Myanmar Consul General Pyi Soe died in a road accident in Jharkhand on Friday. His wife and two other people suffered injuries in the incident.

Soe, who was on the wheels, tried to save a motorcyclist when his car rammed into a truck passing by this afternoon in Nimiaghat area in Giridh district of Jharkhand.

The injured, who were admitted to Mina hospital in Dumri, were later referred to Ranchi for better treatment. The diplomat succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. He was serving as the Consul General of the Union of Myanmar since December 2016.