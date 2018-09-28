Mutha canal wall collapse: Pune mayor gheraoed by angry residents

Pune: Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak was taken by surprise when she was gheraoed by angry residents, who were severely affected by the sudden floods after a canal wall of the Mutha canal collapsed on Thursday morning. “You only come to seek votes, where are you when we need help in crisis like this,” said one of the affected residents. The canal wall collapse occurred near Janata Colony and the subsequent flooding on the streets, left the residents at sea. The walls of homes in Janata Colony began to fall apart, leaving residents frightened. Mayor Tilak, who came to review the situation, had just reached the spot and found herself surrounded by a crowd of agitated women. They pulled her up for the utter negligence shown by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials.

“The incident occurred at 11am. For an hour, no officials or policemen bothered to come. Suddenly, we were forced to face this emergency and had no help at all. After more than an hour, police showed up. It was the other residents who helped save the children. Not one member from the civic adminstration was here,” said one of the women. Residents also questioned her for the PMC being completely indifferent to the complaints of local residents, who had pointed out several times in the past that the canal wall was on the verge of collapse.

Tilak was shaken by the rather aggressive reception awaiting her. Some women rushed at her and questioned her for even setting foot in their area. A fazed Tilak immediately backtracked and left for the site of the collapse. She dismissed this issue saying, “PMC had repeatedly sent reminders to the public works department and there is no point discussing it now. Now, we need to cut our losses and do damage control. Who did what when, is pointless. We have to face this situation. PMC is sensitive to the situation. We are thinking of the security of the residents.”