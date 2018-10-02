Must Visit! This is India’s most ‘tourist-friendly’ railway station

Telangana: Secunderabad Railway Station, which is the centre for South Central Railway Zone, was awarded the “Best Tourist Friendly Railway station” by the Union Minister of Tourism, K. Alphons, recently. The railway station, which was a historical construction, was given the accolade for the maintenance and the facilities available at the stations. Around one lakh passengers travel daily from Secunderabad station to different parts of the country. It has two tourist information counters, one of Telangana tourism and the other of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.

There are many other facilities available for the passengers’ comfort, including 10 platforms with 2322 seats for the passengers. It comprises of eight waiting halls, including one exclusively for women, equipped with baby feeding rooms, napkin dispenser and napkin incinerator on the platforms. The railway tracks and platforms are also cleaned regularly with mechanised equipments.

Keeping hygiene and cleanliness in mind, centralised waste collection bins are available, where waste is segregated and disposed of frequently. For energy efficiency, the station is 100 per cent LED lit, all other electrical appliances are 5-star rated, and in-house 500 KWP solar plant is installed. The station also houses separate ticket counters, toilets and drinking water taps for specially-abled passengers. Ramps are also provided for easy accessibility. More than 150 private hotels and super specialty hospitals are available within a radius of 100 meters, making it easily accessible and useful for the tourists.