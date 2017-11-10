Mumbai: Will stall Metro III project and imprison MMRCL officials says Bombay High Court for disobeying orders

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) faced the wrath of the Bombay High Court on Thursday for disobeying its orders. The court was livid with the MMRCL and said it would not hesitate to stall the Metro III project altogether. The court also said it would not mind imprisoning MMRCL officials, in case they continue to disobey the orders.

The division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice Mahesh Sonak was irked with the Metro authority after it was informed the officials are continuing to carry out construction work during night hours.

It may be recalled the judges had in August stayed the construction and ancillary work of Metro III line in Colaba area, after advocate Robin Jaisinghani had moved the High Court. He had sought Rs 10 lakh per night from the MMRCL to compensate the “sleepless” nights he and his family had suffered due to the loud work during night-time.

CJ Chellur said, “I think Metro authority must have minimum courtesy. It should cooperate with the public if it wants them to show some cooperation. The common man is not flouting our orders; rather, the MMRCL officials are in no mood to comply with our orders.”

CJ Chellur, who has till date refused to stall the entire Metro III project, for the first time spoke otherwise. “If such conduct of the officials continues, I will not at all hesitate to stall the entire project. Let me also clarify, this action (of stalling the project) would not be just about stoppage of the work but rather go beyond that. We would not mind taking strict action against your officers,” CJ Chellur observed.

“We want the names of the concerned officials from the MMRCL, who are overseeing this project. They cannot take our orders for granted like this. We won’t mind putting them behind the bars, they should know the consequences of their act,” CJ Chellur said.

The judges further asked the MMRCL not to “test their patience” and instead ensure no work is carried out between 10 pm and 6 am. Posting the matter for further hearing on November 16, the judges directed the authority to ensure their orders are implemented in letter and spirit. They also warned of strict action in case of further breach of orders.