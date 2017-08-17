Mumbai: Wife stabs husband for watching TV instead of listening to her

For all the husbands who do not pay heed to their wife’s conversation, this news is for you.

A Mumbai man, who chose to watch television rather than listening to his wife, would now be regretting his decision. As enraged by her husband’s behavior, wife Shanti went to the kitchen, caught hold of a knife and stabbed her husband Suresh Das.

According to cops, Suresh has a history of not listening to his wife and that there have been arguments between the couple in the past over this nature. The incident took place in Mumbai’s Chembur area’s Mhada Colony on Monday night.

Suresh and Shanti have two children together. Suresh, an estate agent, also has a business of tours and travels. Like every other day, Suresh got home in the evening but found the door locked. Shanti had gone to her parent’s house and their children had gone to their aunts’ house since they have two days off. Meanwhile, when Suresh returned home after a while, at 11 PM, Shanti had gotten back too. Shanti told him she had to talk about something important but Suresh avoided the conversation saying he would like to freshen up first.

And then again, instead of talking to her, Suresh began watching TV. Shanti tried to initiate a conversation again and repeated that it’s something important but Suresh kept ignoring her. This led to tense arguments between the couple and Suresh finally turned the television off. Shanti rushed to the kitchen, got a kitchen knife and stabbed Suresh on his shoulders twice.

Suresh was rushed to a hospital where he got a few stitches. The police registered an FIR against Shanti under Sections 324, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code. Suresh, however, now regrets filing a case against Shanti and said that he filed the case under pressure from the cops. Shanti has not been arrested yet, though.