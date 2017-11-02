Mumbai: Three hurt in Andheri hotel fire

Mumbai, A fire broke out in a hotel located in a residential building in suburban Andheri today, injuring three persons present in the eatery, a Fire Brigade official said.

“We received a call at 7.06 P.M informing about a fire incident at Kamlesh Apartment at Sher-e-Punjab locality in suburban Andheri and a team of fire jawans was rushed to douse

the blaze,” the official said.

He said the blaze was brought under control and cooling operations are on. “Three people who were inside the hotel suffered 32 to 40 per cent burn injuries in the incident and were rushed to nearby Holy Spirit Hospital,” a BMC Disaster Management Cell

official said.

Meanwhile, the Andheri Police said a case will be registered after preliminary investigation.