Mumbai: Govinda’s heart saves life of 22-year-old woman, after he dies during Dahi Handi

Mumbai: A Dahanu resident who lost his life during the Dahi Handi festival, was transported from Surat through a commercial flight because the chartered flight could not be arranged as it was raining heavily in Mumbai.

Vilas Ghatal, a 30-year-old man, was the son of a farmer from Dahanu. He had participated in the Janmashtami festivities near Valsad in Gujarat on August 15. After participating in Dahi Handi, Ghatal climed the tree to untie the rope, this is when he slipped from the tree and fell.

“He suffered a head injury and was rushed to a local hospital. After his condition worsened, he was taken to a medical college in Valsad, where doctors diagnosed him with brain haemorrhage,” said Nilesh Mandlewala, president of Donate life, an NGO which approached the family for organ donation to Hindustan Times.

According to Hindustan Times, Ghatla’s family agreed to do donate his organs, he was then shifted to Surat Civil Hospital (SCH) for doctors to retrieve his heart. In the meantime, SCH officials contacted the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) Maharashtra to identify a recipient, who was located at Fortis Hospital, Mulund.