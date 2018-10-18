Mumbai Crime: 22-year-old man arrested after he was found boasting about molesting two girls

The Oshiwara police have arrested 22-year-old man for groping a 14-year-old girl and media professional in Andheri’s western suburbs. The police arrested the man after he was found boasting about the incidents with his colleagues.

According to Hindustan Times, the accused have been identified as Abdul Waris Kadir Khan (22), he is unmarried and stays alone. Khan who works as a waiter is a resident of Assam and have been living in Mumbai for two-and-half years. The incidents took place on October 5 and 9. The first incident took place on October 5 where Khan groped a 14-year-old girl in a rickshaw at Qureshi compound near Lokhandwala in Andheri (West) and later escaped into the crowd.

The second incident took place on October 9, when Khan around 8.22 pm groped a 22-year-old media professional. Khan groped her when she was in a rickshaw in front of Behram Baug police chowky on the New Link Road in Jogeshwari (West). Khan even managed to escape again.

The Oshiwara police arrested Khan on October 12 and handed over to Amboli police for the second case. Khan has been sent to judicial custody. During the investigation police found that Khan used to laugh and tell his waiter friends about who he had groped that day.