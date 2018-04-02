Mumbai: 7 injured as portion of building collapses in Govandi

Free Press Journal
— By PTI | Apr 02, 2018 09:01 am
Mumbai: Seven persons, including three members of a family, were injured after the ground plus one structure they were staying in collapsed in suburban Govandi today, civic officials said. “A ground plus one structure in a slum in the Rafi Nagar area in Govandi collapsed at around 6 PM. Four people who were in the house at the time of the incident were injured and have been admitted to a nearby hospital,” a Disaster Control Room official said. He added that two fire engines were deployed for rescue operations. The injured comprised a couple, their son, a woman sitting outside the house and three pedestrians, a senior police official said.

