Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh, Shivpal together on Diwali

Etawah: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav was seen with his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav in Saifai on the occasion of Diwali.

The SP has witnessed a bitter feud between Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav and this infighting had adversely affected the party during the UP Assembly polls in which it performed poorly earlier this year. Mulayam Singh Yadav also went to meet his estranged cousin Ram Gopal Yadav at his house on Wednesday. The meeting between the two lasted for about an hour. Party sources told a TV channel hinted that Mulayam went to meet Ram Gopal in a bid to unite the family and end the tussle between Ram Gopal and Shivpal.

At the family gathering on Thursday, Mulayam Singh Yadav that there was no friction in the family anymore. “My entire family is united and there is no discord. This is the reason that we have come to the village (Saifai) to celebrate Diwali,” he said.

Shivpal, the former president of the party’s UP unit, said, “The party is now in the hands of Akhilesh Yadav and it is completely his wish on how he plans to take it ahead.”

The chacha-bhateeja fell out last year ahead of the UP Assembly polls. Amid souring family ties, Akhilesh Yadav had convened an emergency meeting of the party to replace father Mulayam Singh Yadav as the national president.

During this prolonged family feud, Mulayam Singh Yadav has been backing brother Shivpal. But at the same time, Akhilesh has cemented his position in the party.