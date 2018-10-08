MPPSC SET 2018: Online application process to start from October 11, check mppsc.nic.in for important dates
Official notification for State Eligibility Test (SET) for recruitment of assistant professor in MP has been released by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on their official website, mppsc.nic.in. According to notification, online application process will begin from October 11 and interested candidates can apply through commission’s website and the last date to apply is November 11. The exam will be conducted in 19 different languages.
Follow these steps to apply for MPPSC SET exam 2018:
Step 1: Visit official website of MPPSC-mppsc.nic.in
Step 2: Go to online application window
Step 3: A new window will open. There enter your application no, gender, e-mail ID and other details
Step 4: Download the form or take a printout
Everything you need to know about MPSSC SET exam
Eligibility criteria
Candidate must have a masters degree with 55% marks for general category and 50% for reserved category. Or should be in last year of masters degree to apply.
Important dates
Online application begins from October 11
Last date to apply is November 11
Date for online correction of form: October 14 to November 14.