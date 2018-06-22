MP: SUV runs over 2 beggars sleeping on pavement; 1 dead

Bhopal: A speeding car mowed down two beggars sleeping on the pavement near Sangam Talkies here in the wee hours today, killing one of them on the spot, police said.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested.

The deceased was identified as Rakesh Yadav (40). The other beggar was undergoing treatment at the government-run Hamidia hospital and his condition was serious, Mangalwara police station in-charge Umesh Chouhan said.

The incident took place around 3 AM when the speeding SUV ran over the two men on the pavement under a bridge.

Driver Zakir (35) fled from the spot and was arrested later. Further probe is on.