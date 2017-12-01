MP: Muslims come forward to cremate destitute Hindu found dead

Raisen: In a novel gesture, Muslims from a local cultural organisation today came forward and cremated a Hindu man who was found dead in Begamganj tehsil of the district. The body of 50-year-old destitute Prem Singh Sahu was found by a resident named Farooq Baig in the Narayan Das Tekri area.

With no one stepping forward to cremate Sahu, the resident informed Shakeel Ahmed, the president of the Muslim Tyeohar Committee, Begamganj. The committee is a Muslim organisation that conducts religious and cultural activities.

Ahmed said that Sahu’s body was taken to the crematorium after police was duly informed.

“The mortal remains of Sahu was consigned to flames as per Hindu rituals after informing Begumganj police station inspector Alok Shrivastava,” he said.

Ahmed added that the urn containing the ashes of Sahu would be immersed in the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh and the Ganges at Allahabad.