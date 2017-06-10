MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to sit on fast for peace in his state

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the farmers’ agitation has turned “anarchic”, and announced that he will sit on an indefinite fast for restoration of peace.

“I will sit on indefinite fast from 11 am tomorrow (Saturday) at Dussehra Maidan for restoration of peace,” Chouhan said at a hurriedly convened press conference at his official residence.

“I will be available at the Dussehra Maidan. I welcome all farmers to come there for resolving the impasse peacefully through an amicable dialogue with me. I won’t sit in my office at Mantralaya (secretariat)…(but sit at) Dussehra Maiden and do all work from there,” he added.

However, the CM categorically said all unruly elements would be dealt with strictly. “I am deeply saddened that stones are being placed in the hands of young people aged 18, 21 and 22 by some persons during attempts to stage road blockades. It is painful that these young people are our own and the elements leading them are also our own,” Chouhan said.