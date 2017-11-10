MP: After gang rape, doctors certify it was with consent

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh administration has been left red faced by the medical examination report of a gang rape victim which says the sexual act was committed “with her consent and will”. The report said so even though it was confirmed that the woman was raped, and injuries were found on her private parts.

The report prepared by the two doctors of the Sultania Lady Hospital, in one place, also describes the 19-year-old rape survivor as an “accused” instead of “victim”. Notwithstanding the doctors’ claim that the errors were committed “inadvertently”, the Bhopal divisional commissioner has served notices on them.

The IAS aspirant was allegedly raped by four men for almost three hours near the railway tracks in Bhopal when she was returning home after attending a coaching class on October 31 night.

Last week, the state police had suspended five policemen for their alleged negligence which led to delay in registering the offence. Two senior police officers were also transferred. The action came after media reports claimed it took the victim woman nearly 24 hours to get her complaint registered as officials of three police stations feuded over jurisdiction.

A case was finally registered on November 1, almost 24 hours after the crime. The police have since then arrested all the four accused. In fact, two of the accused were rounded up by the victim and her father.

“The doctors had written in the examination report that physical relationship was established ‘with her consent and will’. The report also mentioned the ‘victim’ as an ‘accused’ at one place,” Superintendent of Police, Bhopal Railway Division, Ruchi Vardhan Mishra, told a wire agency.

“When we sought a clarification, the doctors concerned gave a (written) clarification that the word ‘with’ was inadvertently used instead of ‘without’. Actually, the doctors wanted to say that the intercourse was done ‘without her consent and will’. The other error terming the victim as an accused at one place was also rectified by the doctors in the clarification,” she said.

Divisional commissioner of Bhopal Ajatshatru pointed out that due to their mistake, the report could have been misconstrued. “It was a sensitive issue and doctors should have avoided such inadvertent mistakes. So, we have served show cause notices on the two doctors — Dr Khushbhu Gajbhiye and Dr Sanyogita — asking them to furnish their replies within three days,” Ajatshatru told PTI.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Ajay Singh alleged that the medical report showed the “insensitivity” of the government. “This is shameful. This has shown the carelessness of the administration and the insensitivity of the state government. Such things are only aggravating the agony of the victim,” Singh said.

The police were accused of trying to cover up the crime because it took place on a day it was preoccupied with the Madhya Pradesh founding day celebration.