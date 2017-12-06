Mother, daughter found dead in Greater Noida apartment

Noida: The bodies of a mother-daughter duo were recovered from their flat in Greater Noida’s Gaur City. The incident came to light last night, when a few neighbors contacted the police after the victims’ relatives called them asking about the latter’s whereabouts.

“On reaching here, we found that the door of the house was locked from outside and when we broke in, a lady and her daughter’s bodies were found inside,” Superintendent of Police (SSP) Luv Kumar told the media here.

The SSP added that the woman and daughter were hit by a sharp weapon, while a cricket bat with blood on it has been found. The police said that there were no sign of robbery.

“There are no signs of robbery, and it seems like the accused did not come with the intention of robbery. The reason behind the murder is being investigated,” he added.