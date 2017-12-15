MoS Defence hails commissioning of INS Kalvari

New Delhi: Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre on Thursday said advanced technology-enriched INS Kalvari was majorly required by the Indian Navy, adding all the six submarines of this class will be commissioned till 2020. Bhamre while speaking to ANI termed the commissioning of the submarine as ‘historic’.

“Today is a historic day. After 17 years, first of the series of Project 75, INS Kalvari with state of art facilities and combat facilities and many advanced facilities make the submarine very potent which was very badly required. Till 2020, all the six submarines will be commissioned,” Bhamre said.

While responding China’s foray into Indian Ocean, Bhamre said that the India Defence Ministry was well aware of the fact and the programme of P-75 and P-75I (Kalvari Class submarine) would take care of Indian Ocean region. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated INS Kalvari to the nation and said that India was playing an important role in combating terrorism via sea, piracy and drug smuggling.

INS Kalvari, which is the first of six Scorpene-class submarines, is a diesel-electric attack submarine that has been built for the Indian Navy by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.