More trouble for Yasin Malik as ED issues show cause notice

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued a show cause notice to Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik and others for violating Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA).

On March 15, the ED had summoned Malik and separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in different money laundering and FEMA cases. In 2001, the Jammu and Kashmir police seized one lakh dollar (about Rs 48.23 lakh according to conversion rates at the time) from Srinagar -based Mushtaq Ahmad Dar and his wife Shazia Rasool.

During examination, Dar had said that the money was handed over to him by a Nepal-based citizen and was to be handed over to Yasin Malik. Dar claimed that he got the money from a Nepalese citizen, adding the same was meant for Yasin Malik. Malik was arrested but was later let off on bail.