Monsoon takes a beating in August after near perfect start

New Delhi: The crucial southwest monsoon seems to have taken a turn for the worse in the last three weeks after a near perfect beginning to the season. The country has had a dry spell in the last three weeks with rainfall staying below normal in 19 out of last 22 days. In other words, the average rainfall in the country in the last 22 days has been about 22% below normal, bringing down the cumulative rainfall in the country to 4% below normal from 5% above normal as on July 25.

Rainfall in August, the second wettest month of the four-month monsoon season, has so far been 77% of the long period average. In comparison, the India Meteorological Department has forecast rains in August to be 99% of the long period average and Aug-Sep to be 100%.

The dry spell has been particularly bad in central India and northwest India, where rainfall has been 59% and 31% below normal so far in August. Though the kharif crop sowing is almost over, rains in August are crucial as the standing crops need water for growth and optimal yield.

The poor rainfall in August is despite the threat of El Nino in the second half of the monsoon season dissipating. Though India Meteorological Department had warned about weak El Nino developing in the second half of the season, it has not come true. Barring the anomaly in the last three weeks, the southwest monsoon has been near perfect this year with the rainfall being 4% above normal in June and 2% above normal in July.