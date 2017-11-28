Hyderabad Metro rail inauguration: PM Modi launches first phase of Rs 14000 cr project

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the first phase of Hyderabad Metro and also took a ride from Miyapur to Kukatpally. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao, Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and other senior officials.

The 30 km-long stretch from Nagole to Miyapur has 24 stations covering several busy clusters and city landmarks, including the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Osmania University, Secunderabad Railway Station and major commercial hubs like Begumpet and Ameerpet.

This stretch of the largest metro project in the world in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode will be thrown open for commercial operations from Wednesday.

#WATCH PM Modi, along with Telangana CM KC Rao & Guv ESL Narasimhan, takes a ride in the newly inaugurated #HyderabadMetro pic.twitter.com/xLMtrTkGYO — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2017

Ivanka Trump, the advisor and daughter of US President Donald Trump, also reached the city in the early hours today to attend the GES, co-hosted by India and the US.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana E S L Narasimhan, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Minister of State for Home, Hansraj Ahir, several Telangana ministers and BJP leaders were among those who welcomed Modi at the Begumpet airport.

The prime minister also addressed a party meeting after arriving here this afternoon. He then left for Miyapur where he will inaugurate the Metro Rail project.

After inaugurating the metro rail, the prime minister would go to the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) for the opening of eighth edition of the three-day GES. He would attend a dinner tonight at the Falaknuma Palace (now a luxury hotel), built during the Nizam era, before concluding his Hyderabad visit.