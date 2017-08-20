Modi govt’s big push to higher education: More money for univs

Kharagpur : The Centre is planning a huge push to higher education. The government will provide Rs 70,000 as monthly fellowship to those researchers doing their PhDs in IITs or IISc, Union higher education secretary Kewal Kumar Sharma said on Saturday. He was addressing students and faculty members during the 67th Foundation Day of IIT Kharagpur.

That’s not all. The Centre is also planning to extend crores of rupees in financial assistance to 20 state-run and private educational facilities over the next five years in an effort to propel them into the list of top 100 institutions across the globe. Ten institutions from each category will be picked for the purpose.

Each institution will receive Rs 1,000 crore from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD). “Institutions will have to write to the ministry for availing the financial aid. You can ask for it too,” Sharma said.

The Modi government was intent on reforming the education sector, HRD minister Javadekar had said recently.

The government is worried because not a single Indian university had appeared in the top 100 list of the Times Higher Education (THE) World Reputation Rankings, released in June this year.