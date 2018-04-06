Ministry of Defence website hacked, Chinese characters appear on the website’s home page

The official website of Ministry of Defence has been hacked, the site is not loading as of now. Looks like the site has been taken down.

As per ANI the website was hacked and Chinese characters appeared on the website’s home page.

More details awaited

Ministry of Defence website hacked, Chinese characters appearing on the website home page. pic.twitter.com/VBzWXLC8EM — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018

Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted “Action is initiated after the hacking of MoD website ( http://mod.nic.in ). The website shall be restored shortly. Needless to say, every possible step required to prevent any such eventuality in the future will be taken”.