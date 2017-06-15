Mild earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: A mild earthquake hit Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba region, which saw quake for three consecutive days last month, a weather official said on Thursday.

“An earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale was recorded at 11.26 p.m. last night (Wednesday),” local Meteorological Office Director Manmohan Singh told IANS.

No loss of life or damage to property was reported. Singh said the epicentre of the quake was Chamba region, bordering Jammu and Kashmir. Six mild quakes hit Chamba for three days simultaneously from May 19, two on each day, triggering panic among the people.

Himachal Pradesh had suffered the most devastating earthquake in 1905 in the Kangra valley, killing more than 20,000 people.