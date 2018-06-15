MHADA’s Pune board lottery is set for June 30

Mumbai: The Pune board of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has received at least 20,000 applications for 3,139 apartments and 29 land parcels located in Pune for its upcoming lottery, likely to be held on June 30. Of the total number of applicants, at least 10,000 applicants have paid the deposit amount. This is considered one of the biggest lotteries offering the largest number of flats outside Mumbai.

In the upcoming lottery to be conducted by MHADA’s Pune board, those coming under the category of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will get houses priced at Rs 9.5 lakh each. At least 3,139 apartments are located in the prime areas of Pimpri and Chinchwad in Pune. People in the Lower Income Group (LIG) can purchase flats for Rs 14 lakh each. The lottery will also provide houses for Middle Income Group (MIG) and Higher Income Group (HIG). Applicants under the Middle Income Group (MIG) will be able to purchase flats priced at Rs 26 lakh each. “The online registration for these flats began from May 19 and it will be open till 12pm on June 19,” said a MHADA official.

“In order to enroll for houses under LIG, an average monthly household income (both husband and wife) of the applicant in the period between April 2017 to March 31, 2018 must be Rs 25,000. Similarly, the income must be between Rs 25,001 to Rs 50,000 for people falling under category of MIG and up to Rs 75,000 for HIG,” added the official.

For the convenience of applicants, the Pune board has made available RTGS (real time gross settlement) and NEFT (national electronic funds transfer) options for the first time in order make the deposit payment. “Deposits can be paid until June 19 and we will also accept debit card / credit card payments, or internet banking till June 20,” added the MHADA official.

Officials said special attention has been given to EWS and LIG applicants, with at least 400 houses to be constructed in the EWS category this year, unlike the previous year, where only 192 houses were constructed in this category.