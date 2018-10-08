MHA orders probe into helium-filled balloons bursting at Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow

New Delhi: An inquiry will be instituted in the incident in which helium-filled balloons burst causing a minor fire during Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow in Madhya Pradesh, officials said Monday. On Saturday, panic erupted briefly at Gandhi’s roadshow in Jabalpur when helium-filled balloons burst into flames some distance away from his vehicle. “In case of a protectee of the Special Protection Group (SPG), the security organisation investigates and submits a report. “In this case too, there will be an investigation on how did it happen and who were behind it,” a Home Ministry official said. Nobody was injured in the incident, they said.

When Gandhi was leading the campaign event in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, a bunch of helium balloons held by a political worker touched oil lamps that another was holding for performing ‘aarti’ of the Congress chief. A video shows Gandhi standing in an open vehicle accompanied by security personnel and people lined up on both sides of the road, and a huge flame erupting suddenly. Gandhi is a protectee of the SPG, which guards the prime minister and former prime ministers, and their immediate family members.