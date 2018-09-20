MHA creating emergency response support system to check crimes: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: The Home Ministry is in the process of creating an emergency response support system to check crimes and is implementing a special project in eight cities for women safety, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Thursday. Launching two portals on women safety, Singh said a national mission for better synergy among central ministries, states and other stakeholders on the issue will play an active role in setting 1,023 fast track courts.

“The task of creating an emergency response support system at a national level based on a helpline number 112 is rapidly progressing. Safe city project approved in eight cities for women safety is also going on,” he said. The home minister said the government was moving forward towards further reinforcing women security through the national database on sexual offenders and the cybercrime reporting portal.

“We have made a different division in the MHA, prioritising women safety. I am confident that these online tools will help the officer prove successful against criminals and be effective,” he said. Singh said the government has taken several measures to check crime against women and children, including provision of stringent punishment and creation of modern forensics facilities to improve investigation, creation of the women safety division in the home ministry .

He said the two portals launched Thursday are part of efforts in the direction of strengthening security of women and children. However, he said, the field level challenges have to be overcome by police at the ground level to ensure speedy justice to victims. The home minister urged law enforcement agencies to fully utilise potential of the two portals and update the database regularly for greater effectiveness.

Singh appreciated measures introduced by some of the states to check crimes against women and children and urged them to share the best practices for adoption by others. Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba highlighted the need for time-bound completion of investigation in sexual crimes to instill deterrence among potential offenders.

While appreciating the progress made by Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Police, he said the ministry will monitor progress in all the states. Singh said the two portals will be extremely helpful to the law enforcement agencies especially in investigation where offenders migrate to other states after committing the crime.