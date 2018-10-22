MeToo: Writer Ira Trivedi sends defamation notice to Chetan Bhagat seeking an apology

New Delhi: Writer Ira Trivedi, who recently accused Chetan Bhagat of sexual misconduct, sent a defamation notice to the author on Monday seeking an apology. In the notice, Trivedi has alleged that the ‘Half Girlfriend’ author outraged her modesty and conducted himself in the most inappropriate and unlawful manner in 2010 by trying to kiss her without consent. It further states that Trivedi was shocked to know about the tweets by Bhagat on 15 October and termed them ‘defamatory’.

Earlier, Chetan Bhagat denied the allegations in a series of tweets and termed them ‘fake’. To defend himself, the 44-year-old shared a screenshot of a ‘self-explanatory’ mail which apparently Trivedi sent to him in 2013. “So who wanted to kiss whom?”, wrote Bhagat, adding, “@iratrivedi’s self-explanatory email from 2013 to me, especially last line, easily shows her claims from 2010 are false, and she knows this too. This mental harassment of me and my family has to stop. Please don’t harm a movement with #fakecharges #harassed”.

Bhagat further urged people to not “support this kind of smear campaign” and to not “believe such nonsense”. Apart from a public apology, Trivedi has also demanded removal of the “defamatory statements” made on social media. She has asked Bhagat to “explain the true and correct position” to media portals that carried his statement, within 10 days of receipt of the notice.

In the notice, Trivedi has threatened legal action against Bhagat if he fails to issue an explanation within the specified time frame. In the ongoing #MeToo movement, writer Ira Trivedi, on October 13, had detailed her experience of alleged sexual harassment by Chetan Bhagat and Suhel Seth.