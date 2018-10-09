MeToo: ‘sanskaari’ Alok Nath reacts after getting accused of raping a veteran writer-producer

A veteran writer-producer of the avant-garde 1990s’ show ‘Tara’ fame, has accused actor Alok Nath — known for his ‘sanskaari’ on-screen image — of sexually violating her almost two decades ago. The Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) has decided to send him a show-cause notice.

However, actor Alok Nath denies all the claims. While talking to ABP, a leading news channel Alok Nath said, “Neither I am denying this nor do I would agree with it. It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it. Well, I do not want to talk much about it as for the matter if it has come out, it will be stretched.”

Alok said that she used to be his good friend, he further said that not affected with what people will say after being accused of sexual violation. He said, “At one time she used to be such a good friend… today she said such a big thing. In a way, it was me who made her what she is.”

The writer and actor claimed that Alok Nath always had a bad behaviour and she also claimed that he is an Alcoholic, she said, “He was an alcoholic, shameless and obnoxious but he was also the television star of that decade, so not only was he forgiven for all his bad behaviour but many of the guys would egg him on to be his worst.”

The story has come forward on the backdrop of MeToo movement in India, scores of women from media fraternity have spoken about the sexual harassment that they had to undergo.