#MeToo movement: MJ Akbar files defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani over sexual harassment allegations
New Delhi: Union minister MJ Akbar Monday filed a private criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani who recently levelled charges of sexual misconduct against him as the #MeToo campaign raged in India.
The Minister of State for External Affairs has accused Ramani of ‘willfully, deliberately, intentionally and maliciously’ defaming him and has sought her prosecution under the penal provision on defamation.
Tagged with: #MeToo #MeToo movement India MeToo India MJ Akbar Priya Ramani