MeToo movement: Filmmaker Nishtha Jain accuses journalist Vinod Dua of stalking, sexual harassment

The ongoing #MeToo movement in India is going bigger day-by-day by encouraging women across all genre coming out in open to name their perpetrators. From Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Rajat Kapoor, Union Minister MJ Akbar, many well-known and powerful personalities have been named as an accused of harassment so far. And the latest one to join the list is senior journalist Vinod Dua who is accused by filmmaker Nishtha Jain. Jain in a Facebook post has accused Dua of stalking and sexually abusing her.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Jain wrote, “I don’t know how this man learnt about it. He had friends in my office who would inform him when I would be working late. One night as I came down to the parking, he was there. He said, he wanted to talk to me and asked me to enter his car – a black SUV/Jeep, I don’t remember the make as I’m not into automobiles. Assuming that he wanted to apologise for his behaviour, I entered the car but before I could even settle down he began slobbering all over my face. I managed to get out and get into my office car and leave.”

Mentioned about Dua’s fake stand on #MeToo movement Jain says, “When I read about his outrage against Akshay Kumar’s sexist words to his daughter Malika Dua, I said to myself he was no less sexist, no less misogynist, a sexual harasser and a potential rapist.”

Ever since Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta came out in open alleging senior actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing, the #MeToo movement has taken the country on storm. The Wire’s co-founder and founding editor Siddharth Bhatia, journalist Prashant Jha are also named as predators of harassment.