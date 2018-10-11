MeToo: Irony! Watch MJ Akbar accused of sexual misconduct talks about women harassment in parliament

MeToo movement in India is not limited to Bollywood only, and now women from all fields are narrating their horror experience they had in their career. And recently BJP’S cabinet minister MJ Akbar was accused of sexually assaulting several women, when he was working as a journalist. At least five women accused Akbar of sexually harassing them when he was a newspaper editor. Before turning to full-time politician Akabar was associated with many renowned media houses.

It is very unfortunate that those who make laws against sexual harassment and rape, are getting named in MeToo movement. And now a video of MJ Akbar from parliament is viral on social media, where he is talking about the women safety. The video is from the current year and he can be heard saying that its forbidden in Quran to harass a women. “It’s written in Quran that Women Harassment is wrong but despite 1400 years of its inception some people prefer to remain illiterate”. said M J Akabr in parliament.

Akbar, a senior journalist, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of 2014 general elections and was elected to the Rajya Sabha a year later. He was made the Minister of State for External Affairs in 2016. People familiar with the development also told ANI that government is serious about its pro-women image at international forums and thus, cannot afford to have someone with a tainted image representing the country abroad.

In October last year, when the #MeToo campaign peaked in Hollywood, journalist Priya Ramani had written an article for Vogue India, titled, “To the Harvey Weinstein of the world” and narrated her ordeal about the gut-wrenching incident of sexual misconduct she faced during a job interview with a renowned journalist who had “transformed Indian journalism”.

Ramani, recently on Twitter, claimed that the journalist she was referring to was MJ Akbar. Another journalist, Shutapa Paul, recalling a 2011 incident, tweeted on Wednesday, “As I tried to dash out the door, #MJAkbar gave me a hard hug, I ducked whatever else could have followed and fled. He seemed amused at my ducking.” Paul added that later, when he went to Kolkata, he wanted to meet her late night at his hotel room but she excused out. “The next morning, I woke up to cryptic text messages from #MJAkbar. Paraphrasing them: ‘You should know what’s important to you. Your career or other things.” claimed Paul.