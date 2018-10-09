MeToo hits Modi govt! Journalist accuses MJ Akbar of sexual harassment, alleges he called her to hotel room for ‘interview’

Free Press Journal
— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 09, 2018 12:56 pm
Ever since Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, breaking her silence, came in front, telling her #MeToo story and accusing senior actor Nana Patekar of sexual assault, there has been rise of various women coming ahead and revealing their story. The very recent one is of Union Minister MJ Akbar, a MoS for external affair in Modi government. A senior journalist named Priya Ramani has alleged that MoS for External Affairs MJ Akbar made offending sexual advances at her.

Ramani on Twitter shared an incident from 1977 when she was a rookie in the media and Akbar was her ‘boss’. In her tweet, she also mentioned that she had written about her editor in an article in Vogue India in October 2017 after Hollywood’s famous Harvey Weinstein case broke out which led the start of #MeToo campaign. Ramani mentioned that Akbar called her into a hotel room around 7 PM (at that time she was 23) for an interview and made her feel uncomfortable by making moves towards her. Ramani’s article in 2017 in Vogue India tells how a famous newspaper editor called her for job interview at Mumbai’s plush hotel while she was 23 and he was 43.

Meanwhile, in response to her tweet, three other senior women journalists also came forward and accused Akbar of sexual harassment. To note, many women on social media are coming ahead with similar stories. Recently, TV producer Vinta Nanda accused senior actor Alok Nath of rape. Nanda was associated with the 90s iconic show ‘Tara’.

