MeToo Campaign: Indian women writers and journalists call out harassers at workplace

We all can agree now that India is surely not the safest country for women, women are not safe anywhere, whether it’s in the school, society or even in their offices. Every day women claim facing sexual harassment at their work place and plenty of them have joined the #MeToo moment to tell their story to everyone via social media.

On 4 October, Utsav Chakraborty a writer and an actor who is better known for working with comedy collective AIB was accused of Sexual harassment, by a female Twitter user named Mahima Kukreja, who works for Utsav, who accused him of sending sexually explicit messages to her and several other women.

I want everyone to know @Wootsaw is a piece of shit. He sent me a dick pic, was creepy, then cried saying I’ll ruin his career if I tell others. I told two of the most influential men in comedy in India. Nothing happened. Let me tell you what else he has done with others.

After that the #MeToo Campaign took a turn, when several Indian women journalists used Twitter to accuse the culprits. Some of the harassers are allegedly working in big media firms.

Okay. After the @/wootsaw incident I would just like to bring attention to @/kitanurag if it hasn’t been brought already. This happened three years ago and I am mentioning it so that if it did happen to other women they can speak up on it too. I am sure it did. — malayka (@DabbaVader) October 4, 2018

I have recieved that biscuit video that Anurag sent as well. I remember telling him it’s gross and also about other wierd licking the screen or something like that sort of snaps. It puzzled me as to why he sent those out but I would just be like oh okay I’m not funny enough. — Tanzila Anis. (@aaliznat) October 5, 2018

I got the same snap video from @kitAnurag. He was rubbing his crotch suggestively and making sex noises and then put his hand in his boxers and pulled out AN OREGANO PACKET HAHAHA SO FUNNY AND TOTALLY APPROPRIATE BECAUSE IT’S A JOKE https://t.co/5sHWqpde02 — Sandhya Ramesh (@sandygrains) October 5, 2018

A female journalist shared her experience while accusing other journalists of sexually harassing her.

Back in 2005, I was 25, and taking shelter from the flood in Bombay at a colleague’s house, @manojanthikad sent me a text, “I want to fuck you.” He took my number from a mutual friend and decided to charm me when Bombay was drowning with that approach. https://t.co/andMvyuV5X — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

Networks were screwed and I couldn’t reach friends to find out how he had gotten my number. We both worked at the same newspaper. When things got back to normal, and i confronted him he said he was drunk and he meant to send it to his wife. Okay. Of course, no screenshots — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

Sandhya Menon, the female journalist has shared her experiences of sexual harassment which she faced in her office by other journalists. She talked about the time when Mumbai was facing the biggest floods in July 2005 and how she was offered to have sex while she was looking for shelter.

She also goes on to tweet experiences of other female journalists, where they have been subjected to sexual harassment.