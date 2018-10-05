Free Press Journal
#MeToo Campaign: Indian women writers and journalists call out harassers at workplace

— By FPJ Bureau | Oct 05, 2018 07:12 pm
We all can agree now that India is surely not the safest country for women, women are not safe anywhere, whether it’s in the school, society or even in their offices. Every day women claim facing sexual harassment at their work place and plenty of them have joined the #MeToo moment to tell their story to everyone via social media.

On 4  October, Utsav Chakraborty a writer and an actor who is better known for working with comedy collective AIB was accused of Sexual harassment, by a female Twitter user named Mahima Kukreja, who works for Utsav, who accused him of sending sexually explicit messages to her and several other women.

 

After that the #MeToo Campaign took a turn, when several Indian women journalists used Twitter to accuse the culprits. Some of the harassers are allegedly working in big media firms.

A female journalist shared her experience while accusing other journalists of sexually harassing her.

 

Sandhya Menon, the female journalist has shared her experiences of sexual harassment which she faced in her office by other journalists. She talked about the time when Mumbai was facing the biggest floods in July 2005 and how she was offered to have sex while she was looking for shelter.

She also goes on to tweet experiences of other female journalists, where they have been subjected to sexual harassment.

