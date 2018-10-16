MeToo: Another woman journalist accuses MJ Akbar of sexual harassment

Another woman journalist on Tuesday accused Union minister MJ Akbar for sexual harassment and misconduct, till now more than 12 women have accused MJ Akbar. The woman Tushita Patel, used to work with Akbar for the Deccan Chronicle, she revealed three incidents where Akbar tried to allegedly harass her and forcibly kiss her after calling her to discuss work.

In an open letter published in by Scroll, a news website, Tushita Patel wrote that in 1992 when she was trainee in the Telegraph, Akbar called her at her home, asking her to meet him at his hotel in Kolkata. In the open letter the journalist said that she was 22-years-old back than when the event took place, when she reached the hotel room, Akbar opened the door “dressed only in underwear”. “I stood at the door, stricken, scared and awkward… Does greeting a 22-year-old in a state of undress pass your test of morality? Is that not “doing” something?” she wrote in her letter.

A year later in 1993, Tushita joined Deccan Chronicle and Akbar was the editor-in-chief of the paper. This time Akbar again called her to the hotel room in the pretext to discuss work, but once she was inside his room he allegedly grabbed her and kissed her. On the next day he did the same thing but now in the conference room of the office.

“Defeated, humiliated, blinded by hurt and tears, I stayed in that room till I stopped crying. I waited till you had left the building, went to the bathroom, washed my face and carried on to finish my page,” she wrote for Scroll.

Akbar on the other hand has denied the charges against him by the other women before Patel. Calling it a political conspiracy ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year, he has vowed to fight the allegations in court. Akbar has also filed a criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani, who was the first to accuse Akbar of sexual harassment on social media.