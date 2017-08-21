Merger of AIADMK factions likely today

Chennai: The expected merger of AIADMK factions led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and rebel leader O Panneerselvam is likely to fructify today.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam are likely to arrive at the party headquarters here by noon and formalise the merger deal, party sources indicated. Ahead of the formalisation of the deal, the Palaniswami camp is likely to make an announcement in respect of party chief V K Sasikala since the Panneerselvam faction is firm on a ‘formal expulsion’ of the jailed leader.

In a resolution on August 10, the chief minister’s camp had already delegitimised Deputy general Secretary and Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran setting the stage for a merger. Though the merger appears imminent, the faction led by Dhinakaran yesterday had flayed the merger attempt as a drama. The deputy general secretary’s faction said their leader “has the ability to put a full stop” to whatever decision that could be taken related to a merger.