Media channel goof-up: Shashi Kapoor passes away but Shashi Tharoor gets condolence messages

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away today in Mumbai, the actor was 79-year-old and every media was one the news and Tweeted about it but a news channel goof-up and Tweeted the news about Shashi Tharoor demise. Soon after the news, Tharoor’s office was flooded with phone calls.

Tharoor also Tweeted about the goof-up made by news channel and wrote “We’re getting condolence calls in the office! Reports of my demise are, if not exaggerated, at least premature”. Tharoor also Tweeted a heartfull post for Shashi Kapoor and wrote “I feel a part of me is gone. A great actor, smart, cosmopolitan, impossibly handsome & w/a name that was often confused w/mine. (My office got two calls from journalists today about my reportedly serious ill-health!) I will miss #ShashiKapoor. Condolences2his family&all his fans”.

We’re getting condolence calls in the office! Reports of my demise are, if not exaggerated, at least premature. @TimesNow #ShashiKapoor https://t.co/nbtZGcdQTa

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 4, 2017

I feel a part of me is gone. A great actor, smart, cosmopolitan, impossibly handsome & w/a name that was often confused w/mine. (My office got two calls from journalists today about my reportedly serious ill-health!) I will miss #ShashiKapoor. Condolences2his family&all his fans pic.twitter.com/fSz3jafPZJ — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 4, 2017

The Tweet of the media house lead to trolls but in no time the channel realised its mistake and deleted the Tweet and apologised for the mistake and wished Shashi Tharoor healthy life. This is not the first time such goof-up has taken place during the time of Vinod Khanna demise the incident had happened and people started pouring condolence message to cricket Vindo Kamble on internet.