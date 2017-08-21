Media Advisor to former PM P V Narasimha Rao dies

Hyderabad: Retired IAS officer P V R K Prasad, who was Additional Secretary and Media Advisor to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, passed away in the wee hours today. He was 77.

Prasad died of cardiac arrest at a super-speciality hospital here, sources close to him said. Prasad, an IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, held several important responsibilities, including Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Chairman of Vizag Port Trust, during his illustrious career.

Under his leadership as Executive Officer during 1978-82 and later as an Advisor post-retirement, the TTD, the body that administers the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirupati, took up several reforms and important projects. Prasad, who served as Media Advisor to Narasimha Rao, was a close aide of the former Prime Minister.

Prasad authored several popular books in Telugu, including ‘Naham Kartha’, ‘Asalem Jarigindante’ (Wheels behind the veil), ‘Tirumala Leelamrutham’ and ‘Tirumala Charitamrutam’. He is survived by wife, a daughter and a son. The cremation would take place here today, the sources said.