Mass Padmavati hysteria: After effigies, a real hanging at a fort?

Jaipur: A man was found hanging on Friday at the Nahargarh Fort near Jaipur with messages referring to ‘Padmavati’ scribbled on nearby stones, suggesting that the death was connected with the mass hysteria over the clamour for a ban on the movie. The graffiti said: “Padmavati ka virodh (in opposition to Padmavati)”.

The police said it was not clear whether it was a case of suicide or murder. The graffiti included the warning: “We don’t burn effigies, we hang them.” The dead man has been identified as Chetan Saini, a local jeweller. The police said they are investigating whether the death has anything at all to do with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, which is facing a storm of protests from some Rajput groups and political quarters for allegedly “distorting history”.

On one of the stones the word ‘Tantrik’ is also written. Sources in the police told IANS, that to confuse investigators an attempt may have been made to link it with the “Padmavati” controversy. The deceased left his house in the afternoon on Thursday and spoke to his wife around 5.30 p.m.; that was the last anybody heard of him.

Even the family of the deceased considers it to be a murder and has demanded a detailed investigation. They said the dead man has nothing to do with the “Padmavati” controversy. Lokendra singh Kalvi of the Karni Sena, which has led violent demonstrations against Padmavati, described the death as “regrettable” and said “it should not have happened.”

Among the first people to respond was actress Alia Bhatt who expressed shock over the alleged murder as a mark of protest against the film ‘Padmavati’ and said threats should be restrained. The 24-year-old actress took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “This is what happens when violent threats are allowed to made openly without punishment! What is happening? Shocked!”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also stated that attacks and threats like these were not in the right spirit, and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said she would welcome Bhansali and his team to the state and make special arrangements for the film’s premiere and release.

The Karni Sena has threatened Bhansali and his lead star, Deepika Padukone, with violence. Both have been given state security. The Supreme Court has so far refused to ban the film. The Karni Sena had assaulted Bhansali and vandalized his set while he was shooting “Padmavati” in Jaipur in January; large groups of Rajputs, including in Chittor, have held demonstrations against the film.