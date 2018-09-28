Manohar Parrikar conferred honorary doctorate by NIT Goa

Panaji: Ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was conferred an honorary doctorate by the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Goa, for his contribution to the coastal state and the country. The honorary doctorate was handed over by Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu and received on Parrikar’s behalf by NIT Goa Director Ganesh Mugeraya.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that Parrikar is one of the “best ideal political leaders of the country”. “Manohar, as I could see from earlier days to now, is one of the exemplary characters. Honest, disciplined, very innovative and how could a man who was Defence Minister of the country leave the post to become the Chief Minister of his own state,” Naidu said.

Parrikar is currently admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital where he is being treated for advanced pancreatic cancer. The Vice President also wished Parrikar good health.