Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 33rd death anniversary

New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid floral tributes to former and first female prime minister of India, Indira Gandhi, on her 33rd death anniversary at her memorial, Shakti Sthal, in New Delhi.

Indira Gandhi was assassinated on October 31, 1984. 1984 was the same year when she had launched ‘Operation Blue Star’ to defeat secessionist movement in Punjab and had sent troops into the Golden Temple of Amritsar.

Indira Gandhi was the daughter of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. She is remembered for her leadership and also takes recognition for commencing the Green Revolution in the country. The former prime minister was broadly criticised for announcing the Emergency in India in 1975. This period of 21 months was often referred as the ‘dark age of independent India.’